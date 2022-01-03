How Long Did It Take To Get Your Covid 19 Test Results From The Roosevelt Island Mobil Test Van At Good Shepherd Plaza Week Of Dec 20 To 24? Most Recent Roosevelt Island Covid Testing Positivity Rate At 27%, 7 People Hospitalized
How can we get the free US Department of Health and Human Services PCR COVID test site to Roosevelt Island? @RepMaloney @SeawrightForNY @SenatorSerrano @JulieMenin @BenKallos @SenSchumer https://t.co/krohEKloQY— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 31, 2021
It could also measure nearby availability and lack thereof— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 31, 2021
As reported Friday December 24:
The NYC Health & Hospitals contractor DocGo Mobile Covid Test and Vaccination Unit Van arrived for a Roosevelt Island week long stay at Good Shepherd Plaza last Monday.long 3-4 hour wait times in very cold weather.
On December 31, Roosevelt Island resident Annemarie Van Roessel reported:
Thank you for all your work to document the news on Roosevelt Island. One thing I haven’t seen mentioned in your coverage about the testing van that was at Good Shepherd Plaza last week was the delay in getting results.
My daughter and I waited in line for 4 hrs and 24 minutes (I was keeping a stopwatch on my phone) on Dec 22nd and we are both still waiting for results today, Dec 31st. My results are still “pending”, but there’s nothing at all noted for my daughter, which suggests her test samples were totally lost (this was at the point when their printer was broken and they were hand-writing our information on labels to affix to the test swab bags.)
Of course any results are beyond useless at this point, but I just found the whole thing to be an enormous fiasco. I have emailed the testing company twice over the last 9 days to ask when our results would be reported, but they just send an auto-reply FAQ and close my tickets.
Is this company getting paid for tests that were never completed? That seems like a big scam to me. And maybe there are others like us who waited for hours in the cold for absolutely nothing? I’m thinking of reporting to RIOC and Ms. Seawright about my very disappointing experience.
I replied:
I have been working on a story about the test results and getting comments from residents on Roosevelt Islander Instagram page.
Among the Roosevelt Islander Instagram comments about the December 20-24 Mobil Unit Covid 19 test results were:
- My fiancée got hers on Monday and waited 2 hours, got results 48hrs after,
- I got tested on Thursday 12/23 afternoon, received my results on Sunday morning 12/26,
- 90 minutes wait time on 12/24, swabbed about 2:30pm. Rcvd results around 3am 12/27.
-
Got ours back after 50 hours,
- I never got my result. I was told my sample got damaged in the transit. It was such a waste of my 3.5 hours.
- We never received our results. Waiting 3 hrs on Wednesday of last week 12-22!!! Are you kidding?,
- Got my results in 3 days
- I stood in line for 3 hours and still haven’t gotten my results. It’s been 1 week.
-
Three days for me. Four for my husband.I got swabbed on 12/22 at exactly noon. It is 12/29 and I haven’t
received any results yet, neither there’s a phone or email to
contact the provider.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 NYC health services at is best
- STILL waiting on mine and took my test on 12/22
- After 4 hours waiting in the line, we didn’t receive our result yet… we got tested on 12/22…….
- No results. No response. No nothing. That three hours in the cold was sure worth my time.
- Tested 12/22, no results.
According to NYC Health Department, the Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 hospitalization data during most recent 28 day period of November 23 - December 20 shows 7 people hospitalized for a rate of 60 per 100 Thousand people. Will show the next 28 day period Roosevelt Island Hospitalization data when it becomes available.
There have been no Roosevelt Island Covid 19 deaths during this 28 day period.
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 25 - 31 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 560 people tested and 152 Positive Cases for a rate of 27.14%.
The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 18 - 24 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 1030 people tested and 145 Positive Cases for a rate of 14.08%.
... 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 13 - 19 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 980 people tested and 79 Positive Cases for a rate of 8.06%....
... 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 11 - 17, on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 835 people tested and 51 Positive Case for a rate of 6.11%
7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 10 - 16, on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 778 people tested and 36 Positive Case for a rate of 4.63%
7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 7 - 13 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) - 813 people were tested and 33 Positive Case for a rate of 4.06%.
7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 6 - 12, when the Covid Mobile Test Van was here on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ), 973 people were tested resulting in 30 Positive Case for a rate of 3.08%.
7 Day Covid Testing Data from November 24 - November 30 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 578 people tested and 15 Positive Case for a rate of 2.6%...
#COVID testing is available for free across New York City.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 3, 2022
Visit a Test & Trace Corps location below or find more sites at: https://t.co/wXcwBmvrSq pic.twitter.com/RPqRYDJLEs
