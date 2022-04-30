Roosevelt Island Virtual Health Seminar Monday May 2 - Happy Bellies: Nutrition For Optimizing Your Gastroenterology Health Presented By Dr Carolyn Newberry Hosted By Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech And Roosevelt Island Seniors Association
Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Government And Community Relations Jane Swanson reports:
Dr Newberry discusses her practice in this Physicians Spotlight interview.
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and the Roosevelt Island Senior Association will be hosting a nutrition seminar Monday May 2 presented by Doctor Carolyn Newberry, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
The session is free and open to the public, and will include time for Q&A.
Happy Bellies:
Nutrition for Optimizing Your GI and Overall Health
Monday, May 2, 2022 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Virtual session
This seminar will address important factors to consider when picking a personal dietary approach, break down the different components that make up our diets, and provide information on common ailments of our GI health.
This seminar also includes a Q&A session following the informational presentation.
Hope to see you at what promises to be a very informative virtual event.
