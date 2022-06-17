FDR 4 Freedoms Park Hosting Family Friendly Festival For Kids Of All Ages Saturday June 18 - Latin Dance Class With Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting and Herb Class from iDig2Learn, Face Painting, and more, Register Now

The FDR 4 Freedoms Park invites you to tomorrow's Free To Be You Festival:



Family-friendly festival for kids of all ages at FDR Four Freedoms State Park. This event is hosted by Four Freedoms Park Conservancy.

About this event

Join us for a fun filled FREE mini festival featuring activites including a Latin dance class taught by Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting and Herb Class from iDig2Learn , Face Painting, and more!