FDR 4 Freedoms Park Hosting Family Friendly Festival For Kids Of All Ages Saturday June 18 - Latin Dance Class With Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting and Herb Class from iDig2Learn, Face Painting, and more, Register Now
The
FDR 4 Freedoms Park
invites you to tomorrow's
Free To Be You Festival:
Family-friendly festival for kids of all ages at FDR Four Freedoms State Park. This event is hosted by Four Freedoms Park Conservancy.
About this event
Join us for a fun filled FREE mini festival featuring activites including a Latin dance class taught by Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting and Herb Class from iDig2Learn , Face Painting, and more!Sat, June 18, 2022 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Get moving this Saturday with Ballet Hispánico at the Park! Explore the basics of salsa and bachata with teaching artists Taylor Lovett and Adriel Flete in this fun-filled class open to all ages and levels. #newyorkcity #freetobeyou pic.twitter.com/SiMutN9x49— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) June 14, 2022
🌳 Festival Highlight- iDig2Learn, from Peels to Park Worms, Snails, Roly-Polys & More 🐛— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) June 16, 2022
Learn how your banana peels can feed the flowers in the Park. Discover nature’s secret recipe to making trees grow big and strong. #newyorkcity #freetobeyou pic.twitter.com/mxr811Zmt4
📖 Festival Highlight- Drag Story Hour! 📖— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) June 17, 2022
Drag Story Hour celebrates reading through the glamorous art of drag. Story Hour provides kids an inclusive environment to express their authentic selves! #freetobeyou #loveislove pic.twitter.com/2ZNnMBRxZV
