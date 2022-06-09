Sponsored Post - Free To Be You Family Friendly Festival For Kids Of All Ages At FDR Four Freedoms Park Saturday June 18 - Featuring Latin Dance Class Taught By Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting And Herb Class, Face Painting And More
Family-friendly festival for kids of all ages at FDR Four Freedoms State Park. This event is hosted by Four Freedoms Park Conservancy.
Join us for a fun filled FREE mini festival featuring activities including a Latin dance class taught by Ballet Hispánico, Drag Story Hour, Composting and Herb Class, Face Painting, and more!
Saturday, June 18th 11am-2:30pm. The event is free to the public. Registration is required on Eventbrite.
