Update On Last Friday's Early Morning Roosevelt Island Fire at 460 Main Street - Resident Arrested For Arson, Admits To Setting Fire To Her Own Apartment Says NYPD

According to a NYPD spokesperson today, a 38 year old female Roosevelt Island resident admitted to intentionally setting the fire to her own studio apartment on the sixth floor at 460 Main Street (Riverwalk Park).

The woman was arrested Friday Morning, June 3, a few hours after the fire was put out by the FDNY.

She was charged with arson and reckless endangerment.

More on the fire at this prior post.

Stay tuned for more info on problems at the Roosevelt Island Hudson Related Riverwalk Park affordable housing building at 460 Main Street.