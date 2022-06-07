Roosevelt Island Residents, Are You Interested In Job With NYC Sanitation Department? Filing Period For Sanitation Worker Exam June 8 To 28, Civil Service Job Can Change Your Life Says NYC Mayor Eric Adams
The NYC Sanitation Department announced today:
Today, Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), and the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced that the filing period for the next Sanitation Worker exam will run from June 8 to June 28 and encouraged all interested in the opportunity to register.
“The lifetime of service to our City that has taken me to where I am today began when I took a civil service exam. It was one of the best decisions I ever made – it changed my life forever, and in these difficult times, it can do the same for so many of the women and men of our neighborhoods. Show your strength by stepping up to be one of New York's Strongest,” said Mayor Eric Adams....
NYC Sanitation Department from this post including interview with Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
From 6/8-6/28, New Yorkers can go to https://t.co/wYzwUKlckL and sign up to take the test for the best job in the City - but New York's Strongest needs all the strongest. We hope anyone interested will come work with us, for their community, for their family, and for themselves. https://t.co/6a7vAdOfcJ pic.twitter.com/I1HbwNYDMV— Joshua Goodman | יהושע גוטמאן | 高文 (@jshgdmn) June 7, 2022
