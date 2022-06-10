It's Roosevelt Island Day Tomorrow June 11 - Community Beautification, Planting Activities, Yoga, Bike Adjustments/Fine Tuning, Clothing Drop Offs, Book Swap, Plogging, Scoop-A -Poop, Children's Sing -A -Long & More

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

It’s that time of year again, Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of beautification and celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 11th, from 11 AM – 2 PM. Bring your family and friends to our fun, educational activities, located at Blackwell Plaza, the Meditation Lawn, and the Motorgate atrium area and learn more info from our local community organizations. Activities to include are: Island Beautification Plantings

Bike Repair

Clothing Drop-off

Yoga Hour

Main Street Theatre Sing Along

Free Book Swap

Food trucks

Shred truck (beginning at 10:00am)

Battery Recycling Drop-off and More!

Reminder: Stop by my mobile casework hours tomorrow on Roosevelt Island located at Blackwell Plaza from 11:00AM-2:00PM if you need any assistance or to get a #Covid19 test.



My staff and I will be there ready to answer your questions and help! — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 10, 2022

Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 11th, from 11 AM – 2 PM. #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/Z2j8iSFnGy — RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 6, 2022

Also, the Roosevelt Island Dog Parents Association is hosting Scoop-A-Poop Day as part of Roosevelt Island Day to encourage responsible dog ownership and to clean up the mess made by their dogs.

