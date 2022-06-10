Meet The New President Of Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Sandra Gavelyte Saturday June 11 - New Chapter Beginning For Gallery RIVAA Following Close Election Defeat Of Founder And Long Time President Tad Sudol

The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA) is excited to announce that as of June 1, 2022, we have a new President, SANDRA GAVELYTE. All are welcome to come by the gallery at 527 Main Street to meet Sandra on Roosevelt Island Day, June 11th from 11AM -2PM. We look forward to seeing you.

Ms Gavelyte recently defeated Gallery RIVAA long time President Tad Sudol in a close election among the Gallery RIVAA members.

Mr Sudol was a co-founder of Gallery RIVAA which opened in 2002.



I asked the new Gallery RIVAA President:

Do you have a picture of yourself on Roosevelt Island or at Gallery RIVAA?

How long have you been a member of RIVAA and a resident of Roosevelt Island?



Do you have a comment or statement about your future plans for Gallery RIVAA and any changes you wish to undertake from past years?

Ms Gavelyte replied:

I have lived on Roosevelt Island Island for the past 3 years and have been living in New York the same amount of years. Roosevelt Island was the first place of residence. My first day at the gallery as a member was October 5th 2021. This picture was taken at the gallery during one of our exhibitions by Peter Olszewski, our member and photographer who exhibits his work at RIVAA gallery.



Gallery RIVAA provided this bio for Ms :

Sandra Gavelyte is a well seasoned architect, born in Lithuania, with over 10 years of working experience in architectural design and construction. She developed community projects in SE Asia in remote areas, and volunteered with City Farm in London, England. Her experience encompasses her work on the London Underground to improve the design of train stations and modernize the subway, as she collaborated closely with engineers on this project. Her international background has informed her design and aesthetic. Sandra has developed discipline, a work ethic and an impeccable eye for details through the years of her work and travel. Art has always been an integral part of her life and she exhibited her work internationally, as well as here in NYC. Educated in England at East London Westminster University of London, Sandra obtained her Bachelors and Masters degrees in architecture, with an additional degree from NewHam College in multimedia and graphic design. Sandra is inspired by the vibrant and multicultural entrepreneurial spirit that colors various neighborhoods - with distinct products and tastes, unique fashions and arts, and much more. Sandra is a passionate artist, architect, visionary and leader with a diverse background and an avid need to help others.

Today, I asked former RIVAA President Tad Sudol:

Do you have any comment on your role as a founder of RIVAA, being it's long time President, the Island Of Art Initiative as well as the recent RIVAA election and transition to a new President?

What initiatives are you most proud of and what are your major disappointments?... ... Thank you for your contributions to the Roosevelt Island community.

A new chapter is beginning for Roosevelt Island's Gallery RIVAA. Stop by tomorrow and meet the new RIVAA President Sandra Gavelyte.