Sponsored Post - 2022 New York June Primary Early Voting Begin Saturday June 18 Thru Sunday June 26, Election Day Is Tuesday June 28 - On The Ballot Are Governor, Lt Governor, State Assembly, Judges And Party Positions

The 2022 NY June Primary Early Voting begins Saturday June 18 thru Sunday June 26. Election Day is Tuesday June 28.
On the ballot are:
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- State Assembly
- Judges
- Party Positions
Early voting on Roosevelt Island takes place at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street).Click here to find sample ballots for June 2022 Democratic and Republican party primary.
