Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Roosevelt Island Motorgate Garage Operator SP Plus Doubling Resident Monthly Parking Fee Starting In October, No Info From RIOC - Non Resident Parking Going Up Even More

A Roosevelt Island resident and Motorgate Garage monthly customer


 shares this email sent from Motorgate parking operator SP Plus Parking of a rate hike increase to $350

 
from the current monthly posted charge of $160. 

The resident asks:

Wtf is going on?
I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today for an explanation of the rate hike but no response yet. A Motorgate Garage attendant told me this afternoon that the parking rates for non-residents are going up even more.

Will update when more info received.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:48:00 PM

