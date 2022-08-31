Roosevelt Island Motorgate Garage Operator SP Plus Doubling Resident Monthly Parking Fee Starting In October, No Info From RIOC - Non Resident Parking Going Up Even More

A Roosevelt Island resident and Motorgate Garage monthly customer



shares this email sent from Motorgate parking operator SP Plus Parking of a rate hike increase to $350

from the current monthly posted charge of $160.

The resident asks:

Wtf is going on?

I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today for an explanation of the rate hike but no response yet. A Motorgate Garage attendant told me this afternoon that the parking rates for non-residents are going up even more.

Will update when more info received.



