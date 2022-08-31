Sponsored Post - Summer Ending Soon But Hurricane Season Lasts Through October, Do You Know Your Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zone? Watch NYC Emergency Management Department Atlantic Hurricane Season Workshop

Summer might be ending soon, but hurricane season goes until October! Take steps to prepare now. Do you #KnowYourZone ? Visit https://t.co/E2As0UZEZB today and search your home address. Follow @NotifyNYC and sign up for their notifications: https://t.co/CirZFuFf6q pic.twitter.com/BWBbAgDuil

What are hurricane evacuation zones? There are six hurricane evacuation zones, ranked by the risk of storm surge impact, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood. In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, residents in these zones may be ordered to evacuate. I noticed that my zone has changed. Why is that? Zones are updated to incorporate new, higher resolution storm surge model output from the National Weather Service. These data, combined with improved topographic data, and information from actual events, allow the City to more accurately define areas most at risk of flooding due to storm surge from a hurricane....

The Octagon, Manhattan Park, Westview, Island House, Roosevelt Landings, Cornell Tech, Coler Hospital and Riverwalk 480, 475 and 460 Main Street buildings are in Zone 2.



Click here for more info and to find the Hurricane Evacuation Zone of your Roosevelt Island address.

Hurricane season is heating up! NHC is monitoring 3 areas for tropical development during the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. See here for details: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/VFbas84xIN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2022

The NYC Emergency Management Department hosted a 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season workshop for community media last June. I asked why some Roosevelt Island buildings are in Zone 2 and those next door are Zone 3.



Watch the full workshop from the beginning.

