You're Invited To Join New Roosevelt Island Runners Group - Meet Every Tuesday 7 PM At Eleanor's Pier For Run Around The Island With Your Neighbors And Enjoy One Of The Best Running Views NY Has To Offer

Roosevelt Island resident and runner Rachel Dowling shares these photos and reports:



There is a new running club on the island, Roosevelt Island Runners. We relaunched the old defunct group and it’s been a great turnout. We are interested in getting the word out to as many people as possible!

We meet Tuesday evenings at 7pm at Eleanor’s Pier



We have an Instagram Page, a Strava page, and a Facebook page.

We also meet up at Granny Annies afterward for those who can join us. The organizers are myself, Rick Andrews, and Andy Smith.

We have had as many as 30 runners at our group runs .

Image From Rick Andrews



Join us for a weekly 3.5 mile loop of the island 7 pm Tuesdays starting at Eleanor's Pier. Come meet your neighbors in the city and enjoy some of the best running views New York has to offer

Reach out to rooseveltislandrunners@gmail.com with any questions.