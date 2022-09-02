Roosevelt Island Resident Opens New Mediterranean Eatery Restaurant Serving Tasty Pita Wraps, Hummus Platters, Rice Bowls & More - We're A Fast, Casual, Very Fresh Little Friendly Neighborhood Restaurant Serving The Utmost Flavors Of The Mediterranean Region Says Owner Alon Kruvi

ME is a new Roosevelt Island restaurant recently opened on Main Street by local resident Alon Kruvi. ME, an acronym for Mediterranean Eatery or Middle East, serves very tasty Pita Wraps, Hummus Platters and Rice Bowls. I've had the Falafel Pita Wrap several times and Rice Bowl with Shawarma. Both were delicious. ME has quickly become a favorite of many Roosevelt Island residents.

According to Mr Kruvi:

... We're a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean fast, casual, very fresh, little friendly neighborhood restaurant. That's how we see ourselves. We have a very small menu but very fresh. Everything is prepped in-house daily to serve our customers the utmost of the flavors of the Mediterranean region...

I spoke with Mr Kruvi yesterday morning just before ME opened for business.

Here's the ME menu.



and take a look at the tasty dishes from the ME Instagram Page

ME is open Tuesday thru Saturday 11:30 AM to 8 PM and Sunday 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, closed on Monday.

Stop by, say hello to Alon and try out the new Roosevelt Island ME restaurant.

