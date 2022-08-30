New Roosevelt Island Library Outdoor Plaza Seating Area Highly Recommended And Beautiful Place To Have A Picnic And Read Says Resident, Has Good WiFi Too - Check Out The Upcoming RI Library Events

The recently opened outdoor plaza shaded seating area next to the NYPL Roosevelt Island branch is a wonderful new spot to relax, read and meet with neighbors. And there's more.

Roosevelt Island Library Branch Manager Carlos Chavez tells us that the outdoor plaza area is now covered by free Wi-FI so you can access the internet outdoors on a speedy connection. Resident and library user Stamos Metzidakis says the Library Plaza outdoor seating area is great and highly recommends it, adding it's a beautiful place to have a picnic and read.

