Lunchtime On A Skyscraper Mobile Sculpture Becoming Regular Visitor To Roosevelt Island - Meet Sculptor Sergio Furnari, Enjoy His The Heart Monument At The Sanctuary And Learn How He May Help SpaceX Take Us To Mars

The Lunchtime On A Skyscraper” mobile sculpture, inspired by a famous photograph of workers eating lunch on a beam during the 1932 construction of Rockefeller Center,

is becoming a regular visitor to Roosevelt Island. 

I recently spoke to the Lunchtime On A Skyscraper sculptor Sergio Furnari 

as he was collaborating on a new Roosevelt Island project at The Sanctuary Events/Cafe space where his The Heart Monument is currently installed.

Meet artist Sergio Funari.

Learn more about Sergio Furnari at his website.

Here's more on Mr Funari's Lunchtime On A Skyscraper 

and The Heart Monument

 sculptures.

Mr Funari also want to help Take Us To Mars with the SpaceX  rocket

using his thermal tile technology.

