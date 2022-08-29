Lunchtime On A Skyscraper Mobile Sculpture Becoming Regular Visitor To Roosevelt Island - Meet Sculptor Sergio Furnari, Enjoy His The Heart Monument At The Sanctuary And Learn How He May Help SpaceX Take Us To Mars
The Lunchtime On A Skyscraper” mobile sculpture, inspired by a famous photograph of workers eating lunch on a beam during the 1932 construction of Rockefeller Center,
I recently spoke to the Lunchtime On A Skyscraper sculptor Sergio Furnari
as he was collaborating on a new Roosevelt Island project at The Sanctuary Events/Cafe space where his The Heart Monument is currently installed.
Learn more about Sergio Furnari at his website.
Here's more on Mr Funari's Lunchtime On A Skyscraper
sculptures.
Mr Funari also want to help Take Us To Mars with the SpaceX rocket
using his thermal tile technology.
