Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Invites Neighbors To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur High Holiday Services - Welcome The New Year 5783, L'Shana Tovah

According to the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC):

L’Shana Tovah!!

As we welcome 5783, and start our 2022 - 23 year, you are invited to join Rabbi Joel and the RIJC to celebrate, rejoice, and reflect on the New Year with friends, family, and neighbors, long-timers and newcomers alike. We’ve been welcoming the New Year here on Roosevelt Island for over 40 years.

We will celebrate Rosh Hashanah a little differently this year, as we will not be in our usual space in the Cultural Center, but rather in the Rivercross Community Room, 531 Main Street, where we have met many times before, as well as outdoors too.

We appreciate your RSVP to us in advance if possible, so we can plan appropriately for both in-person and remote participation. With regard to up-to-the-minute Covid requirements and guidance, the Honor System will prevail for indoors — if you are vaccinated & boosted, masks/face coverings are optional; if you are not, they are required.

Please visit RIJC.org to access our Rosh Hashanah services via Zoom, as well as links to obtaining our prayer books & readings.

Our Yom Kippur information for October 4 & 5 will be available early next week. We look forward to seeing you in just a few days. Suggestions & Questions are always welcome.

ROSH HASHANAH

*** FIRST NIGHT: Sunday, September 25th, 6:30 pm - Outdoors, By the Picnic Tables & Benches by Good Shepherd Chapel

Welcoming Meet & Greet

Opening Evening Services / Evening Prayers with Rabbi Joel

Kiddush Apples and Honey

(In case of rain, we will be in the Rivercross Community Room, 531 Main Street, just south of the Chapel & Tables)

*** FIRST DAY: Monday, September 26th, Rivercross Community Room / 531 Main

9:30 am — Morning Services, led by Rabbi Joel

11:00 am — Children’s Service, led by Amber Levanon Seligson, 531 Main Street

1:00 pm — Families’ Meet-up, Discussion & Conversation with Rabbi Joel

2:00 pm — Tashlich, outdoors, at the Meditation Steps (Just south of Rivercross, facing west)

Joel Shaiman, Rabbi. Nina Lublin, President.