Watch As Out Of Town Skateboard Team Sneaks Into Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park And Goes Airborne With Two Never Been Done Before Tricks Off Monument Wall - Until RIOC Public Safety Officers Shows Up
According to Jenkem Magazine:
... Roosevelt Island is a toothpick-looking landmass plopped in the middle of the East River across from Manhattan’s Upper East Side. We’re not sure if Roosevelt actually “counts” as part of the city or is just some weird state property, but frankly, that is unimportant for this vid. If you really care to know, call 311 yourself and get to the bottom of it.
Let’s be real: the reason the island is chock full of fresh spots is that no New York skater is willing to make the trek. People do actually live there, but it’s kind of a world of its own that’s not really comparable to any other part of the city. Even if someone does wind up taking the tram to this shitty “island,” the security is so tight everywhere you go that you might not even be lucky enough to step on your board in most places....
Sneaking into Roosevelt Island with Julian Lewis:https://t.co/G36EpvGGHv pic.twitter.com/CvOW7mZwdg— Jenkem Magazine (@jenkemmag) August 23, 2022
Watch the Etnies Skateboard Team sneak into the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Memorial, then perform two Never Been Done (NBD) tricks jumping off the Memorial Wall and their encounter with Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.
