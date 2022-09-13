Watch As Out Of Town Skateboard Team Sneaks Into Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park And Goes Airborne With Two Never Been Done Before Tricks Off Monument Wall - Until RIOC Public Safety Officers Shows Up

According to Jenkem Magazine:

Let’s be real: the reason the island is chock full of fresh spots is that no New York skater is willing to make the trek. People do actually live there, but it’s kind of a world of its own that’s not really comparable to any other part of the city. Even if someone does wind up taking the tram to this shitty “island,” the security is so tight everywhere you go that you might not even be lucky enough to step on your board in most places....