Monday, September 12, 2022

He's Been Away For A While But Today Roosevelt Island Welcomes Back The Subway Fruit Stand Seller - His Kindness And Presence Exiting Station Is The Perfect Community Arrival Says Resident

Roosevelt Island residents have been asking: 

What happened to the Fruit Stand seller at the subway? He's been away for a while.
Good news. He's back today with his Fruit Stand next to the Roosevelt Island subway station.

After posting this picture on Roosevelt Islander Instagram page, residents commented: 

  • We are so happy you're back. Your kindness and presence exiting the station makes it the perfect community arrival.
  • Very kind man

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:29:00 PM

