He's Been Away For A While But Today Roosevelt Island Welcomes Back The Subway Fruit Stand Seller - His Kindness And Presence Exiting Station Is The Perfect Community Arrival Says Resident
Roosevelt Island residents have been asking:
What happened to the Fruit Stand seller at the subway? He's been away for a while.Good news. He's back today with his Fruit Stand next to the Roosevelt Island subway station.
After posting this picture on Roosevelt Islander Instagram page, residents commented:
- We are so happy you're back. Your kindness and presence exiting the station makes it the perfect community arrival.
-
Very kind man
0 comments :
Post a Comment