Here We Go Again, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend Says MTA - Plan On Crowded Roosevelt Island Tram And Astoria Route NYC Ferry
According to the MTA, there is no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan this weekend. Alternatively, you can take a Roosevelt Island Queens bound F train to Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Ave and then switch to a Manhattan bound F train. It's about a 10-12 minute ride from Roosevelt Island to Roosevelt Ave.
Astoria Route NYC Ferry being crowded this weekend.
