Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Local Hometown Fusion Salon, Exceptional Hair Care Services For Men, Women & Children In A Safe, Modern, Relaxed & Comfortable Atmosphere
Welcome to Roosevelt Island's local, hometown Fusion Salon located at 523 Main Street (212-688-0055). hair care services for men, women and children in a safe, modern, relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. We provide the finest selection of professional hair care products – We are a Certified Concept Salon featuring expert Hair Care, Cuts, Styles, Highlights, Color and Keratin Treatment. Our experienced stylists are dedicated, well trained professionals who provide our clients with a phenomenal salon experience that will allow you to always look your best.
At Fusion Salon We have created a warm and friendly family atmosphere where our aim is to always exceed your expectations and to ensure a safe and superb experience time and time again.
All our Employees have completed Covid-19 training rules regarding precautions and safety for everybody.
At Fusion Salon we are always happy to discuss your hair care needs or styling questions. Ask your stylist which products or treatments are most appropriate for your type of hair. We appreciate how important your hair is and how it affects the way you feel.
Please review our services, pricing and special packages.
Please stop by our shop at 523 Main Street, call 212-688-0055 or email us.
- Tuesday – Saturday 9am – 7pm
- Sunday 10am – 7pm
- Monday – Closed
We look forward to working with you on your individual hair needs.
0 comments :
Post a Comment