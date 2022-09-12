36.5/A Durational Performance With The Sea Wednesday September 14 - Join Environmental Performance Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde And iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico Standing In East River Hallet's Cove Across From Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:

Please join us on 9/14 from 7:27am to 10:30am at Roosevelt Island's Lighthouse Park to peer through the telescope across the East River for a view of Sarah in the water and learn more about her work. Meet us at the Monarch Butterfly pollinator plantings near the Willow tree on the Queens facing entrance of Lighthouse Park.

As iDig2Learn celebrates 10 years and continues to engage the public with all things land, air and water we are thrilled to team up with artists like Sarah Cameron Sunde . In her 36.5 Project she will stand in the New York Estuary for 12 hour and 39 minutes inviting us to explore our vulnerabilities connected to the water.

36.5 / A Durational Performance with the Sea (2013-present), a series of nine site-specific participatory performances and video artworks by interdisciplinary artist Sarah Cameron Sunde, will present its final work, 36.5 / New York Estuary, on Wednesday, September 14 in New York City. Initially created in response to Hurricane Sandy’s impact on New York City, this environmental artwork features Sunde standing in ocean water for a full tidal cycle, generally 12–13 hours, as water slowly engulfs her body and then recedes. 36.5 engages the public, who participate in all aspects of making the live work, in personal, local, and global conversations around sea-level rise and deep time. Spanning nine years and six continents, 36.5, which is filmed in real-time from multiple perspectives and livestreamed, is a radical call to reconsider our relationship to water as individuals, as communities, and as a species.

The ninth and final artwork, 36.5 / New York Estuary, will take place on September 14, 2022, at so- called Hallet’s Cove, located at 31-10 Vernon Blvd, where Astoria meets Long Island City on the East River, in Queens. It will begin at 7:27 AM and conclude at 8:06 PM. Everyone is welcome to join Sunde standing in the water at the Cove or mark the passing hours from the shore. Viewing stations will also be set up on the northern tip of Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side.

Sunde, who is based in Harlem, sees the 36.5 / New York Estuary as a homecoming. As part of building the final artwork, she co-founded Kin to the Cove, a site-specific community-powered environmental public art process that connects local residents to the cove and the water that surrounds New York City. The group meets regularly at the performance site, building kinship with the water and wildlife, imagining a healthier future, and committing to future stewardship of this site.

In addition to her hyper-local socially engaged process in New York, Sunde has assembled a large group of international partners over the project’s nine years. On September 14, as the final performance takes place in New York, collaborators from Bangladesh, Brazil, Kenya, the Netherlands, and Aotearoa-New Zealand will join Sunde remotely in performances in their local communities. These international performances will be integrated into the livestream, which is produced by Theater Mitu and available online at www.36pt5.org. ...