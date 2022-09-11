Sunday, September 11, 2022

Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terror Attack On World Trade Center Towers 21 Years Ago Today

It's been 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.

Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer
Roosevelt Island's Main Street Wire local newspaper reported on the 9/11 attack at the time.

September 12,2001

September 22, 2001


September 7, 2002


Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree 

and Memorial Plaque.

at Good Shepherd Plaza.  The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:
Ed Beyea,
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses. Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes adds:
Dear Friend,

Today marks the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, a day that forever changed our state and our country.

We remember the 2,977 innocent lives, including Roosevelt Islanders that perished due to the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Out of the ashes, we rose more united as a nation.

The worst attack in American history brought out the very best in the American people. Heroes ran into crumbling buildings, volunteers lined up to donate blood, and communities across the nation joined together in acts of service and charity. The outpouring of generosity that has continued in the years since 9/11 proves that America is stronger than any adversary.

We will continue to stand united, we will work to reaffirm the strength of our country, and we will never forget the heroes we lost.

May God bless you and your families, and may God bless the United States of America.

