Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terror Attack On World Trade Center Towers 21 Years Ago Today

Twenty-one years later, we keep alive the memory of all the precious lives stolen from us at Ground Zero, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. To the families and loved ones who still feel the ache, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/IZlAmyone2

It's been 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.

September 12,2001



September 22, 2001





September 7, 2002

Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree

and Memorial Plaque.

at Good Shepherd Plaza. The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny . A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today. #NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi

On this anniversary, remember that more people have died from 9/11-related illnesses since than on the day of. 28,000 have cancer. Since we talked to this survivor last year, 1,000 more people have died from 9/11-related illnesses. https://t.co/cPGsZhpZP8 #NeverForget

Today marks the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, a day that forever changed our state and our country.

We remember the 2,977 innocent lives, including Roosevelt Islanders that perished due to the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Out of the ashes, we rose more united as a nation.

The worst attack in American history brought out the very best in the American people. Heroes ran into crumbling buildings, volunteers lined up to donate blood, and communities across the nation joined together in acts of service and charity. The outpouring of generosity that has continued in the years since 9/11 proves that America is stronger than any adversary.

We will continue to stand united, we will work to reaffirm the strength of our country, and we will never forget the heroes we lost.

May God bless you and your families, and may God bless the United States of America.