Watch Video Of An Up Close & Personal Open House NY Guided Tour Yesterday Of The Roosevelt Island AVAC Underground Garbage Collection System
The 2022 Open House New York featured a tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage collection system yesterday afternoon.
It was a fascinating tour led by TJ who works for NYC Sanitation Department at the Roosevelt Island AVAC facility.
The Twitterverse adds:
Let’s visit the #rooseveltisland Automated Vacuum Assisted Collection system as part of this weekend’s Open House New York program! #avac #ohny pic.twitter.com/hE7VElqHLJ— Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022
This room houses the four pumps that generate the vacuum needed to move garbage from miles away. pic.twitter.com/5l5rdsiuRh— Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022
Activating one set of pumps. pic.twitter.com/6sFWBcif5C— Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022
That’s all! Thanks to Open House NY and New York’s Strongest #dsny pic.twitter.com/MGEeN2YYe2— Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022
