Watch Video Of An Up Close & Personal Open House NY Guided Tour Yesterday Of The Roosevelt Island AVAC Underground Garbage Collection System

The 2022 Open House New York featured a tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage collection system yesterday afternoon.

It was a fascinating tour led by TJ who works for NYC Sanitation Department at the Roosevelt Island AVAC facility.

The Twitterverse adds:

