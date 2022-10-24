Watch Video Of An Up Close & Personal Open House NY Guided Tour Yesterday Of The Roosevelt Island AVAC Underground Garbage Collection System

The 2022 Open House New York featured a tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage collection system yesterday afternoon.



It was a fascinating tour led by TJ who works for NYC Sanitation Department at the Roosevelt Island AVAC facility.



The Twitterverse adds:

Let’s visit the #rooseveltisland Automated Vacuum Assisted Collection system as part of this weekend’s Open House New York program! #avac #ohny pic.twitter.com/hE7VElqHLJ — Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022

This room houses the four pumps that generate the vacuum needed to move garbage from miles away. pic.twitter.com/5l5rdsiuRh — Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022

Activating one set of pumps. pic.twitter.com/6sFWBcif5C — Ryan Mannion (@aardiem) October 23, 2022