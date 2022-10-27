Thursday, October 27, 2022

Sponsored Post - Vote To Elect Who Will Represent You - 2022 NY General Election Early Voting Begins Saturday October 29 Thru Sunday November 6, Election Day Is Tuesday November 8, Roosevelt Island Polling Location Is At PS 217

2022 New York General Election Early Voting begins Saturday October 29 thru Sunday November 6. The General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

The Roosevelt Island  polling site is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street)

for both Early voting

and Election Day.

Click here for your sample Roosevelt Island ballot.

