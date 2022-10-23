NY State Senator Liz Krueger Meets With Roosevelt Island Residents To Discuss Community Issues This Afternoon - RIOC Governance, Green Space, Congestion Pricing, Helicopter Noise, Upcoming Elections, Assistance For Local Non Profits & More Among the Topics Discussed, Watch The Video

Due to NY State Senate re-districting, in all likelihood Liz Krueger will become the next State Senator representing Roosevelt Island starting in January 2023 if as expected she wins the upcoming 2022 General Election.

Earlier today, Ms Krueger met with a group of Roosevelt Island residents to discuss community issues.

Among the issues discussed were:

RIOC Governance of Roosevelt Island,

Election of RIOC Board of Directors,

Adding to Roosevelt Island green space at Lighthouse Park,

Assistance for local non profit organizations,

Congestion Pricing Waiver For Roosevelt Island residents (not going to happen),

Helicopter noise and safety issues,

Upcoming NY State Governor Election ( Can Governor Hochul lose asks one resident? She can lose if people don't come out to voter says Krueger),

Lights from Manhattan, including Rockefeller University shining into Roosevelt Island apartments.

Here's what happened.

