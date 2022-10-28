Come In Costume For Return Of The Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade And More Harvest Extravaganza Fun At Southpoint Park Saturday October 29 - Trick Or Treat Halloween Dog Party Too

This is a pleasant surprise.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced earlier this week that the Main Street Halloween Parade will take place Saturday, October 29, after previously saying it would not be part of this year's Halloween festivities.

RIOC President Shelton Haynes reported to the October 20 RIOC Board of Directors meeting that the Main Street Halloween Parade would not be part of this year's Roosevelt Island Halloween festivities at Southpoint Park but would return in 2023.

On October 14, I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Akeem Jamal:



The Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade has been a tradition enjoyed by residents for many years. I believe 35 years. It may be understandable that the parade did not happen during the worst of COVID but now that we are getting back to normal, why is the Main Street Halloween Parade being replaced by an event at Southpoint Park? Any comment from Rioc?

Mr Jamal replied on October 17:



There is no comment at this time from RIOC. With a new communications team slowly coming on board, we hope to get back to where we were soon pre-pandemic and raise the bar!

Great news that RIOC is bringing back the Main Street Halloween Parade this year.

More details on the Roosevelt Island Halloween Extravaganza from RIOC:

The Halloween Parade and Extravaganza will be held this Saturday, October 29th! Parade participants will gather at 10:15 AM at Capobianco Field (opposite 595 Main Street) and proceed down Main Street to South Point Park for the Extravaganza. South Point Park for the Extravaganza. Rain date Sunday, October 30th. No Parking on Sections of Main Street In front of or opposite 501 to 645 Main St from Friday, 10/28/22 at 11:00 PM through Saturday, 10/29/22 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, 10/29/22 at 12:00 PM At the rear of 405 to 475 Main St from Friday, 10/28/22 at 11:00 PM through Saturday, 10/29/22 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, 10/29/22 at 12:00 PM In front of or opposite 250 to 281 Main St from Friday, 10/28/22 at 11:00 PM through Saturday, 10/29/22 at 12:00 PM Traffic Changes on Main Street Traffic will be stopped from 10:40 AM – 11:00 AM, between Capobianco Field on Main Street and West Road, for the parade. 10:40-11:30 Traffic will be diverted from West roadway at Tram to East side Main Street F/O 405 Main Street to 480 Main Street Parade Information 10:15 AM - Parade organizes at Capobianco Field. (Wristbands will be given out to all participants in the park).

10:45 AM - Parade kick-off, led by PSD/Grounds vehicle. The Parade will head south on Main Street, passing the business district, proceeding to the Blackwell turnaround. Once at Blackwell, the parade will continue south on West Road, passing the subway, ending at South point park.

11:00 AM - Enter South point park. Attendees wishing to park strollers will be directed to a designated area outside the park.

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM - If you can’t make the Halloween parade, feel free to join us at South Point Park for the Extravaganza!

Have fun!!!

UPDATE 5 PM - Wildlife Freedom Foundation Trick or Treat Halloween Dog Party at Southpoint Park Cat Sanctuary too.