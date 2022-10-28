Main Street Theatre And Dance Alliance Presents A Night Of Crazy Kooky Performances By Insanely Special Guests At The Broadway Madhouse Cabaret Saturday October 29 - A Fundraising Event To Benefit The Local Roosevelt Island Community Theatre

A Benefit for Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance

Sat. October 29th 2022, 6:00-9:00 pm

A night of crazy, kooky performances by insanely special guests including the cast of MSTDA'S "THE PROM", a return of the EVILS from MSTDA'S Children's Theatre "DESCENDANTS", and the appearance of an actual Broadway wig from one of the greatest and the longest running Broadway musicals of all time... come see for yourself!!!

With a nod to the 2019 Disney Villians Cabaret and inspired by the NYC Insane Asylum that once existed on Roosevelt Island, MSTDA is presenting another evening of completely mad performances by up and coming NYC talents, along with MSTDA staff and students. MC Louis Ladehoff (Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde) and his insane assistant Kimbirdlee Fadner (Christine Daaè) will introduce you to all the crazy inmates of MSTDA’s Broadway Madhouse in a night that’s sure to entertain.

LIVE PERFORMANCE - KIDS ACTIVITIES - REFRESHMENTS

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume

Click here to purchase tickets.



The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance has a full season of 2022-23 shows coming up.

THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU A Multigenerational Holiday Musical December 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 7:30pm December 11 & 18 @ 4pm

THE CRUCIBLE MSTDA Teen Theatre January 27 @ 8 PM January 28 @ 2 PM & 8:00 PM January 29 @ 6 PM

THE PROM MSTDA Adult Musical March 3 @ 8 PM March 4 @ 2 PM & 8 PM March 5 @ 6 PM

AND MORE!!! The Main Stree