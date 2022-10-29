Happy Saturday Night - Enjoy Video Of Stomp Society Swing Band Performing I Want You To Be My Baby By Louis Prima At The Roosevelt Island Sanctuary Events/Cafe Space

The Stomp Society Swing Band:

... is a high-energy, electrifying NYC-based swing band that specializes in the 1920s–1950s dance music which was known as the "Swing Era." They are a 5 to 6-piece mini big band that will captivate your attention with their amazing charismatic players! They are a throwback to the best decades where the showmanship of big bands focused on the players, each being an important solo voice. They are a showstopper!...

They recently performed at The Roosevelt Island Sancturay Events Space/Cafe

Enjoy the Stomp Society playing I Want You To Be My Baby by Louis Prima at The Sanctuary.