Sponsored Post - Re - Elect Liz Krueger For NY State Senate District 28 Which Now Includes Roosevelt Island - Early Voting October 29 To November 6, Election Day November 8 At PS 217

Re - Elect Liz Krueger For NY State Senate District 28 Which Now Includes Roosevelt Island
Early Voting starts today and runs through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8. Make a plan to vote - we can do it! Find your pollsites and view a sample ballot here: https://t.co/a7wbUPOLio. pic.twitter.com/0t6fLn4R8M— Senator Liz Krueger 🇺🇦 (@LizKrueger) October 29, 2022
Roosevelt Island early voting and election day polling location is at PS 217 (645 Main Street)
