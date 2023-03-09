Sponsored Post - Bright Starts For Bold Futures, Apply Today For NYC Public Schools 3-K And Pre-k 4 Years Old Fall 2023 Programs - Deadline To Apply Is March 13

Happening Now:

The 3-K application is open and the deadline to apply is March 13, 2023.

Children born in 2020 can participate in admissions to enter 3-K programs in fall 2023. All children of this age who are also NYC residents are welcome to participate, including children currently attending EarlyLearn or other preschool programs, children with disabilities, children with accessibility needs, children learning English, students in temporary housing, LGBTQ and gender nonconforming children, and children who move to NYC during the admissions process. Children do not need to be toilet trained to attend 3-K.

Families citywide can apply to 3-K for All, but seats are limited and residents of school districts offering 3-K for All programs have priority to attend programs in their own districts. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, 3-K for All programs are offered in all 32 schools districts:

In school districts 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 23, 27, 29, 31, and 32, there is a 3-K seat for every three-year-old.

In school districts 2, 3, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 30, we will offer 3-K seats to as many families as possible.

Families across the city can still apply to programs in any district, and your child has priority to attend 3-K for All programs in the district where they live.