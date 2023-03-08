NYPD 114 Precinct Invites Roosevelt Island Residents To Build The Block Meeting March 9 With Neighborhood Coordination Officers To Discuss Your Public Safety Concerns - Location At LIC Public Library On 21 Street

The NYPD 114 precinct is hosting a Sector D Build The Block meeting with Neighborhood Coordination Officers Pabla, Veloz and Sergeant Gomez starting 5:00 PM, Thursday March 9 at the Long Island City Public Library (37-44 21 Street). Roosevelt Island residents are invited to attend, meet our Neighborhood Coordination Officers and discuss public safety concerns.



The 114 precinct covers portions of Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside, Jackson Height and Roosevelt Island. Sector D covers Roosevelt Island.

During an August 2020 Build The Block meeting, NYPD 114 Precinct Neighborhood Coordination Officers Mathes and Esposito told residents at Good Shepherd Plaza that Roosevelt Island is the safest neighborhood in NYC.



Can that still be said? Come to the meeting tomorrow and find out.

Hopefully, there will be a Build The Block Meeting with the 114 precinct on Roosevelt Island soon.