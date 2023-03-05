Meet The Contributors To "Cookbook In Support Of the United Nations: For People and Planet" March 6 At NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch Presented As Part Of IDig2Learn Bellies, Bins & Beauty Series - Recipes From Farmers, Chefs and Indiginous People From Over 75 Countries & Territories
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Chrisina Delfico reports:
Join us Monday, March 6th from 6PM to 7:30PM at the RI Library.
All ages welcome.Nneji restaurant) as we meet contributors of a newly released book - The Cookbook in Support of the United Nations: For People and Planet. Meet the dynamic Earlene Cruz from the Kitchen Connection and other contributors who shepherded this beautiful book highlighting recipes from farmers, chefs and indigenous peoples from over 75 countries and territories - even Antarctica. This is not your everyday cookbook. This work shares a collection of global peoples fiercely preserving their culture and customs by generously sharing their culinary knowledge through recipes. We will be inspired by our global and next door neighbors as we learn how our food choices can be delicious and make a positive impact that is good for people and planet.
We will also have compost expert Anthony Longo sharing wisdom
and a few lucky folks will be gifted a stylish kitchen compost pail to collect food scraps for the Saturday compost program. Join us for a chance to win a copy of the book - one lucky person will receive the book but you must attend to win! Plus the NYPL Roosevelt Island library branch will have the book in their collection as well. RSVP with the word COOKBOOK to idig2learn@gmail.com and let us know how many you wish to attend Monday 3/6 at 6PM. This event is possible thanks to Judith Abebe’s introduction as well as generous support from individual supporters of iDig2Learn - thank you!
This Bellies, Bins and Beauty series of events is made possible by a generous grant from NYS Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright and administered by the office of children and family services with support from Open Space Institute. Previous support from individual donors and the Citizens Committee for NYC and M&T Charitable Foundation has also supported this initiative. Thank you for your interest, support and participation. In our busy lives it is nice to reflect on all who grow it, travel it, prepare it to help sustain our life force.
0 comments :
Post a Comment