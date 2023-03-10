Roosevelt Island Wholesome Taqueria Mexican Restaurant Introduces All You Can Eat $18 Lunch & $28 Dinner Menu - Fajitas, Burritos, Tacos, Flautas, Quesadillas & More

The Roosevelt Island Wholesome Taqueria Authentic Mexican restaurant

introduced an All You Can Eat Lunch And Dinner Menu earlier this week

to their regular servings of tasty Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Tostados, Flautas, Enchiladas, Fajitas, Nachos and more



Stop by the Roosevelt Island Wholesome Taqueria for tasty Mexican Food,

ice cream

and smoothies too.

Wholesome Taqueria is open Tuesday - Sunday, 11:30 am to 10 PM. The kitchen closes at 9 PM.

Hopefully, they'll get their liquor license soon so Roosevelt Island residents can enjoy margaritas with their chips, salsa and other items on the Wholesome Taqueria menu. Outdoor tables and chairs would be great too.

