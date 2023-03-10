Roosevelt Island Wholesome Taqueria Mexican Restaurant Introduces All You Can Eat $18 Lunch & $28 Dinner Menu - Fajitas, Burritos, Tacos, Flautas, Quesadillas & More
The Roosevelt Island Wholesome Taqueria Authentic Mexican restaurant
to their regular servings of tasty Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Tostados,
Flautas, Enchiladas, Fajitas, Nachos and more
ice cream
and smoothies too.
Wholesome Taqueria is open Tuesday - Sunday, 11:30 am to 10 PM. The kitchen closes at 9 PM.
Hopefully, they'll get their liquor license soon so Roosevelt Island residents
can enjoy margaritas with their chips, salsa and other items on the
Wholesome Taqueria menu. Outdoor tables and chairs would be great too.
