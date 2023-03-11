Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Celebrates Purim with Worship Services Led By Rabbi Joel Dressed As Jewish Spy Balloon and Purimschpiel Play Knives Out:The Glass Octagon With Sherlock Shaloms

Janet Falk reports on the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) Purim celebration last Monday evening. According to Ms. Falk:

Purim, a joyous and comedic holiday celebration, filled with fun and parody based on the Biblical story of Esther, was celebrated by the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) on Monday night, March 6, with more than 30 people participating in a full evening of worship and Purim celebration, both in person and online.

Rabbi Joel Shaiman, dressed as a Jewish spy balloon,

The service alternated with scenes from a Purimschpiel, or play, based on this narrative, written by Mickey Rindler and directed by Janet Falk: Knives Out: The Glass Octagon.

The murder mystery cast featured King Bidensuerus (Charles Schwartz), Haman (Mickey Rindler), Mordechai (Michal Melamed), Queen Vashti (Janet Falk), Queen Esther (Tamar) and Zeresh (Lucia). The detectives investigating the murder were Sherlock Shaloms (Mickey Rindler) and Yonatan Ben Mah/John Watson (Gabriela).

The evening concluded with delicious Hamantaschen,

For more information about the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation, which is the oldest, active and egalitarian congregation on the Island, please visit www.rijc.org or send an email to information@rijc.org.

The next in-person Shabbat service is Friday, March 24th, at 7:00 pm, in the Cultural Center, and also available on Zoom. The Zoom link is at RIJC.org on the Coming Up page, listed as Friday Night Programs.

Stay tuned for specific details for the Spring Learning Series, led by Rabbi Joel Shaiman, as well as April, May and June Shabbat services, Passover plans and Shavuot celebration. Be sure to check our website at RIJC.org or email us at information@rijc.org.