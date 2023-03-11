Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Celebrates Purim with Worship Services Led By Rabbi Joel Dressed As Jewish Spy Balloon and Purimschpiel Play Knives Out:The Glass Octagon With Sherlock Shaloms
Janet Falk reports on the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) Purim celebration last Monday evening. According to Ms. Falk:
Purim, a joyous and comedic holiday celebration, filled with fun and parody based on the Biblical story of Esther, was celebrated by the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) on Monday night, March 6, with more than 30 people participating in a full evening of worship and Purim celebration, both in person and online.
Rabbi Joel Shaiman, dressed as a Jewish spy balloon,
led the worship service and the reading of the megillah or traditional scroll. The holiday marks the survival of the Jewish people at a time of a threatened massacre. The other readers were Keren Bachi, Uri Shusterman and Michal Melamed.
Image From Scott Piro
The service alternated with scenes from a Purimschpiel, or play, based on this narrative, written by Mickey Rindler and directed by Janet Falk: Knives Out: The Glass Octagon.
The murder mystery cast featured King Bidensuerus (Charles Schwartz), Haman (Mickey Rindler), Mordechai (Michal Melamed), Queen Vashti (Janet Falk), Queen Esther (Tamar) and Zeresh (Lucia). The detectives investigating the murder were Sherlock Shaloms (Mickey Rindler) and Yonatan Ben Mah/John Watson (Gabriela).
The Purimschpiel's broad humor and political-themed puns, plus sharp references to Roosevelt Island affairs, drew laughter, groans and cheers from the audience, who used their groggers and applauded enthusiastically.
Image From Amber Seligson-Levanon
The evening concluded with delicious Hamantaschen,
a triangular holiday fruit pastry treat, donated, as in the past several years, by the Seligson-Levanon family.
Image By Scott Piro
For more information about the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation, which is the oldest, active and egalitarian congregation on the Island, please visit www.rijc.org or send an email to information@rijc.org.
The next in-person Shabbat service is Friday, March 24th, at 7:00 pm, in the Cultural Center, and also available on Zoom. The Zoom link is at RIJC.org on the Coming Up page, listed as Friday Night Programs.
Stay tuned for specific details for the Spring Learning Series, led by Rabbi Joel Shaiman, as well as April, May and June Shabbat services, Passover plans and Shavuot celebration. Be sure to check our website at RIJC.org or email us at information@rijc.org.
0 comments :
Post a Comment