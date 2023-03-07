Celebrate Purim Holiday Today With The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island, International Buffet Dinner, Multimedia Megillah Reading, Prizes For All In Costume And Activities For All Ages - Maccabeats A Cappella Singing Group Tell The Purim Story In Song Too

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to Celebrate International Hakhel Purim later today, March 7. According to the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island, the celebration will include:

International Buffet Dinner,

Multimedia Megillah reading,

Prizes for all in costume,

Activities for all ages.



The Maccabeats singing group celebrate and explain the Purim Holiday.

and take us on a behind the scenes look at the filming of the Purim video.

More info on the Chabad of Roosevelt Island at their web site.