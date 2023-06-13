1940's Welfare Island City Hospital Laundry Room Benches Painted And Refinished For Roosevelt Island Senior Center Outdoor Garden By RIOC - RIHS And Senior Center Say Thank You Shelton

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy and Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Program Executive Director Lisa Fernandez report about chipped and peeling benches from the 1940's Welfare Island City Hospital Laundry Room being painted and refinished for the outdoor garden at the Senior Center by the Roosevelt island Operating Corp. (RIOC) after a conversation they had with RIOC President Shelton Haynes.



According to Ms Berdy:

Ms Fernandez adds:

Shelton did a little tour of the Senior Center just to stop and say hello. He said what can we do for the Senior Center. I said come out to the garden, how about the benches. He had them done within a week. Within two weeks they were both done and returned to us.

So thank you Shelton.