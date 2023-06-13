You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Health, Wellness And Disabilities Fair Thursday June 15 At Good Shepherd Plaza - Over 30 Non Profit Agencies Will Offer Info On Services And Programs Available For You, Stop By To Learn More

The Carter Burden Network and Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) are hosting a Free Health, Wellness & Disabilities Fair Thursday June 15 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM.

According to RIDA, attending will be:



Over 30 non profit agencies that offer information on services and programs that are connected to disabilities, health and mental well being. Live Fitness Demos from Community Partners. Everyone should stop by. Resources for students, individuals with disabilities, adults and seniors.

Stop by on Thursday June 15 to learn more.