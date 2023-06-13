You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Health, Wellness And Disabilities Fair Thursday June 15 At Good Shepherd Plaza - Over 30 Non Profit Agencies Will Offer Info On Services And Programs Available For You, Stop By To Learn More
The Carter Burden Network and Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) are hosting a Free Health, Wellness & Disabilities Fair Thursday June 15 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM.
According to RIDA, attending will be:
Over 30 non profit agencies that offer information on services and programs that are connected to disabilities, health and mental well being. Live Fitness Demos from Community Partners.
Everyone should stop by. Resources for students, individuals with disabilities, adults and seniors.
Here's RIDA President Wendy Hersh describing the 2021 Roosevelt Island Health, Wellness and Disability Fair.
Stop by on Thursday June 15 to learn more.
