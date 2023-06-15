RIOC Hosting Roosevelt Island Pride Flag Raising Ceremony Friday June 16 At Blackwell House - More Roosevelt Island Pride Events During Week Of June 26 to July 2 Celebrating Local Queer Community, All Are Welcome

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

To mark Pride Month, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation will be hosting a special flag raising ceremony this Friday June 16th at 11AM in front of Blackwell House (500 Main Street). Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation President Shelton Haynes will be joined by members of the Roosevelt Island LGBTQIA+ community to raise the Pride flag in celebration of island inclusivity and tolerance.

“Every year we proudly raise Pride flags across the island during the month of June, but this year we wanted to do something more to show our collective support for the LGBTQIA+ community on the island,” said RIOC President and CEO Shelton Haynes. “LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack across the country, and we need to show publicly that RIOC is always committed to supporting love and acceptance for all of our island’s residents. I’m really looking forward to this event and encourage everyone who has the time to join us this Friday morning in solidarity.”

The Pride flag raising ceremony is free and open to all members of the community.