Come Join RISA For Roosevelt Island Pickle Play Tuesday And Thursday Mornings, A Free Program For Adults Of All Ages - Rackets And Balls Provided, Just Bring Sneakers

The Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) is hosting free Pickle Play Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the 2 new Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts outside of the Sportspark recreational facility (250 Main Street)



RISA President Andrea Jackson says;

... Come on down...

and enjoy a game of Roosevelt Island Pickleball.



The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.

More info on RISA at their website.