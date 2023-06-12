Monday, June 12, 2023

Come Join RISA For Roosevelt Island Pickle Play Tuesday And Thursday Mornings, A Free Program For Adults Of All Ages - Rackets And Balls Provided, Just Bring Sneakers

The Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) is hosting free Pickle Play Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the 2 new Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts outside of the Sportspark recreational facility (250 Main Street)

RISA President Andrea Jackson says;

... Come on down...

and enjoy a game of Roosevelt Island Pickleball.

The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.

More info on RISA at their website.

