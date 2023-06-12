Come Join RISA For Roosevelt Island Pickle Play Tuesday And Thursday Mornings, A Free Program For Adults Of All Ages - Rackets And Balls Provided, Just Bring Sneakers
The
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association
(RISA) is hosting free
Pickle Play Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the 2
new Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts
outside of the Sportspark recreational facility (250 Main Street)
RISA President Andrea Jackson says;
... Come on down...
and enjoy a game of
Roosevelt Island Pickleball.
The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.
More info on RISA at their website.
