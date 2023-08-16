Hot Dog Cart Vendor Moved From Front Of Roosevelt Island Subway Station Entrance To New Location At Sidewalk Pathway Leading To Promenade Pier - What Is RIOC Policy On Food Carts and Trucks?

Last July, a hot dog food cart vendor began selling food and drinks in front of the Roosevelt Island F train subway station. Several local Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Commons businesses raised objections about placing the Hot Dog Cart so close to their stores and some residents thought the Cart was an eyesore and created crowded conditions by the subway entrance and Red Bus Stop. Others were happy to have another food option on Roosevelt Island.



Today, the vendor moved across the street from the subway entrance to the sidewalk pathway on Main Street leading to the waterfront promenade.



I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:



The hot dog food cart vendor who recently started selling in front of the subway entrance has moved the Cart to the pathway leading to the waterfront promenade. Why was the food cart vendor moved to the new area from in front of the subway? What is RIOC’s policy on food cart permits? Are there designated Roosevelt Island spots for food carts and a limit on the total number of food carts? What is the cost of a food cart permit? What is RIOC’s policy on food trucks? Are there designated spots for food trucks? What is the cost of a food truck permit? Who within Rioc is responsible for issuing these permits? Is it Public Safety Department? It would be helpful to the Roosevelt Island community to have an explanation from RIOC on the Roosevelt Island Food Cart/Truck policy.

No response yet from RIOC.

The Hot Dog Food Cart appeared to have alot less customers at the new location today than previously in front of the subway entrance.