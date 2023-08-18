Discuss Upcoming Major Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Service Disruptions With New RIOC Resident Directors At This Saturday Farmers Market - No F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service At All Next Weekend And New Subway Shuttle Starts August 28

There will be no Roosevelt Island F train service from Manhattan this weekend and no Roosevelt Island F Train service in either direction next weekend



as the MTA begins preparation for the 63rd Street Tunnel Track Rehab project beginning August 28.

According to the MTA, the 63rd Street Tunnel Direct Fixation Track project will replace:

... track along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36 St in Queens. The project will improve reliability, mitigate leaks to prevent future corrosion and deterioration and extend the life of existing infrastructure. Crews will remove existing direct fixation track and construct new concrete track and new direct fixation track, install new contact rail, protection boards, brackets and insulators, remove and replace cables, furnish and install new signal equipment, repair spalled concrete and cracks and seal active leaks. The following service changes will be in effect through the first quarter of 2024: Beginning Monday, August 28, F service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.... ... Weekdays and weekends between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., F shuttle trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 shuttle buses will operate between the 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations. Overnights between midnight and 5 a.m., F shuttle train service is suspended and free Q94 shuttle buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations.... The Q94 (overnight bus shuttle from Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza) is scheduled to run every ten minutes, not necessarily on the hour. The Q95 (daytime bus shuttle between 21st Queensbridge and Queens Plaza) will run every 10 minutes off-peak, and as frequently as every 4-6 minutes during peak hours.

Please run both trams when the f train stops This archaic schedule does not support the islanders and the tourists anymore. This made sense before the internet and every tourist began riding it. That was the 90s. It’s horrible to deal with this now, can’t imagine in September when school starts.

A Roosevelt Island resident shares this message sent today to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) President Shelton Haynes:

As of today, RIOC has been silent on any plans for increased Roosevelt Island Tram service during the 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project.

You can discuss Roosevelt Island transportation problems or any other community issue in person with the newly appointed RIOC Board Directors tomorrow at the Farmers Market.



According to RIOC Board Director Ben Fhala:

I wanted to share an exciting initiative that RIOC Board Directors Lydia Tang and Fay Christian have been working on to enhance community engagement. We have come up with a wonderful idea of setting up a table this Saturday at the outdoor Farmers/Flea Market to provide information and answer questions related to the upcoming MTA changes over the next few weeks. This event will also serve as a great opportunity for the community to connect with our board members and discuss various topics. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 1 pm this Saturday, and we have divided the time into two windows: 9 am to 11 am - Dr. Micahal Melamed and myself will anchor. 11 am to 1 pm - Lydia will be anchoring that time slot.

Here's a summary of the MTA's project presented to the June 7 CB 8 Transportation/Roosevelt Island committees



and a presentation by MTA representatives to the June 29 RIOC Board of Directors meeting describing the project to those in attendance.

During the next two weekends of Roosevelt Island F Train subway service disruptions,

