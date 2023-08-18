Discuss Upcoming Major Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Service Disruptions With New RIOC Resident Directors At This Saturday Farmers Market - No F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service At All Next Weekend And New Subway Shuttle Starts August 28
There will be no
Roosevelt Island F train service from Manhattan this weekend
and no Roosevelt Island F Train service in either direction next weekend
According to the MTA, the 63rd Street Tunnel Direct Fixation Track project will replace:
A Roosevelt Island resident shares this message sent today to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:
... track along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36 St in Queens. The project will improve reliability, mitigate leaks to prevent future corrosion and deterioration and extend the life of existing infrastructure.
Crews will remove existing direct fixation track and construct new concrete track and new direct fixation track, install new contact rail, protection boards, brackets and insulators, remove and replace cables, furnish and install new signal equipment, repair spalled concrete and cracks and seal active leaks.
The following service changes will be in effect through the first quarter of 2024:Beginning Monday, August 28, F service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av....
... Weekdays and weekends between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., F shuttle trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 shuttle buses will operate between the 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations.
Overnights between midnight and 5 a.m., F shuttle train service is suspended and free Q94 shuttle buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations....
The Q94 (overnight bus shuttle from Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza) is scheduled to run every ten minutes, not necessarily on the hour.
The Q95 (daytime bus shuttle between 21st Queensbridge and Queens Plaza) will run every 10 minutes off-peak, and as frequently as every 4-6 minutes during peak hours.
Please run both trams when the f train stops
This archaic schedule does not support the islanders and the tourists anymore. This made sense before the internet and every tourist began riding it. That was the 90s. It’s horrible to deal with this now, can’t imagine in September when school starts.
As of today, RIOC has been silent on any plans for increased Roosevelt Island Tram service during the 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project.
You can discuss Roosevelt Island transportation problems or any other
community issue in person with the
newly appointed RIOC Board Directors
tomorrow at the Farmers Market.
I wanted to share an exciting initiative that RIOC Board Directors Lydia Tang and Fay Christian have been working on to enhance community engagement.
We have come up with a wonderful idea of setting up a table this Saturday at the outdoor Farmers/Flea Market to provide information and answer questions related to the upcoming MTA changes over the next few weeks. This event will also serve as a great opportunity for the community to connect with our board members and discuss various topics.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 1 pm this Saturday, and we have divided the time into two windows:
9 am to 11 am - Dr. Micahal Melamed and myself will anchor.
11 am to 1 pm - Lydia will be anchoring that time slot.
Here's a summary of the MTA's project presented to the June 7
CB 8 Transportation/Roosevelt Island committees
During the next two weekends of Roosevelt Island F Train subway service
disruptions,
RIOC will run the Red Bus shuttle to and from Manhattan.
According to RIOC:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
The MTA will be doing track work that will affect F-Train service for several weekends in August before the start of their major Track Replacement Project on August 28th.
To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan during the following weekends:
- August 19-20
- August 26-27
The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start Saturdays at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).
Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.
The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.
Please keep an eye out for future communications regarding this upcoming MTA project. Thank you!
-Team RIOC
Also, there is no Roosevelt Island F train service from Manhattan 9:45 PM to 5::00 AM Monday August 21- Friday August 25.
