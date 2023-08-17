Roosevelt Island Main Street Smoke Shop Packed Up And Moved Out Last Night - Hudson Related Working On New Concept And Quality Tenant For The Space

A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported last night:

The Stationery/Smoking/Paraphernalia shop is at this moment packing up and leaving Roosevelt Island

Today, I asked Main Street Master Leaseholder Hudson Related's David Kramer:

It looks like the Smoke shop packed up and moved out last night. Any comment on the removal of smoke shop and plans for the space?

A Hudson Related representative answered:



Confirmed! The tenant and Hudson Related came to an agreement where they surrendered the space. We are working on a new concept and hope to share more information soon. We are glad to put this behind us and look forward to bringing a quality tenant and use to the island.

Hudson Related had initiated eviction proceedings against the tenant. A Hudson Related spokesperson reported last year:



We are using all our legal recourses to have the tenant either comply with the agreed use or give us back the space The current use is not in accordance with the lease agreement and we don't condone their operation. We are extremely frustrated with the operation and direction of the store. We work very hard to procure the right mix of retail to offer the island's residents. It is very upsetting when we have a rogue tenant.

The store located at 559 Main Street opened in 2022