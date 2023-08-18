SPONSORED POST - Upcoming NYC Annual Saturday Summer Streets Celebration August 19 & 26 - Miles Of Streets Are Open For People To Play, Walk And Bike

Summer Streets takes place on select Saturdays between 7 am and 1 pm. Miles of NYC’s streets are open in both directions for people to play, walk, and bike. Take a break along the route at one of our rest stops to enjoy free activities. Summer Streets provides space for healthy recreation and encourages New Yorkers to use more sustainable forms of transportation.

On all five Summer Streets days, Citi Bike will offer a limited number of complimentary day passes to non-members, presented by Citi. Go to purchase a Day Pass in the Citi Bike app and use the code CITISUMMER to receive unlimited complimentary unlocks on Citi Bike for 24 hours.