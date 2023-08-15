RIOC Says Prep Work Begins Tonight On Long Delayed Roosevelt Island Tram OMNY Installation As Terms Continue To Be Negotiated With MTA - But Will Residents Still Be Able To Skip Long Tram Lines Using Metro Card?

Roosevelt Island residents have been waiting for the installation of the MTA's OMNY payment system on the Roosevelt Island Tram since at least February 2020.



Today, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: Prep work will begin tonight on the Manhattan side of the Tram in anticipation of bringing OMNY to Roosevelt Island. While RIOC and the MTA continue to negotiate the terms of an agreement, this work is a good sign that both parties are continuing to act in good faith in finalizing this project. Thank you for your continued patience, we will be providing more updates on this exciting initiative soon! -Team RIOC

But hold on.

With major Roosevelt Island F Train service disruptions scheduled to begin August 28, is it still of benefit for Roosevelt Island residents to have OMNY installed at the Roosevelt Island Tram at this time?

As previously reported some residents see a good reason in not having OMNY on the Tram yet:



Not having a OMNY scanner is actually the best thing it can happen to RI residents as it allows us to cut the long line of people looking to purchase tickets and go straight to the tram.

Today I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:

Once the OMNY is installed at the Roosevelt Island Tram stations, will Metro Card holders be able skip the long lines as they do now? With the upcoming disruption of regular Roosevelt Island F Train service starting August 28 and scheduled through the first quarter of 2024, being able to avoid the long line of tourists by using the Metro Card would be a great service to Roosevelt Island residents and workers. Any comment from RIOC to the Roosevelt Island community on continued use of the Metro Card to skip the long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram once OMNY is installed on the Tram?

Is it worth having OMNY at the Roosevelt Island Tram if residents are not able to skip long Tram lines with the Metro Card?

Will update if RIOC responds.