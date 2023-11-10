Sponsored Post - Need To Talk To Someone About Your Mental Health Or Substance Use? NYC Health Department Is Here To Help, Call Or Text NYC 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Program To Learn More
Need someone to talk to?
NYC 988 is your connection to free, confidential mental health support. Speak to a counselor via phone, text, or chat and get access to mental health and substance use services, in more than 200 languages, 24/7/365. At any hour of any day, in almost any language, from phone, tablet or computer, NYC 988 is your connection to get the help you need:
Click here for more info on NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene 988 Suicide And Crisis Lifeline program
0 comments :
Post a Comment