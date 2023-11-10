Friday, November 10, 2023

Sponsored Post - Need To Talk To Someone About Your Mental Health Or Substance Use? NYC Health Department Is Here To Help, Call Or Text NYC 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Program To Learn More

Need someone to talk to?

We’re here to listen and help with problems like stress, depression, anxiety, or drug and alcohol use. For you or someone you care for.

NYC 988 is your connection to free, confidential mental health support. Speak to a counselor via phone, text, or chat and get access to mental health and substance use services, in more than 200 languages, 24/7/365. At any hour of any day, in almost any language, from phone, tablet or computer, NYC 988 is your connection to get the help you need:

Click here for more info on NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene 988 Suicide And Crisis Lifeline program

