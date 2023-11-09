Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Vandalized This Afternoon, Merchandise Display Cases Knocked Over By Person Shoplifting

A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported this afternoon:

Another resident reported Duane Reade temporarily closed to clean up.

According to store employees, nobody was injured and the shoplifter is a repeat offender known to them. The store reopened a short while later.



I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:

I'm told that a shoplifter got angry when he was confronted and started to vandalize and knock down rows of display items.

Any comment from RIOC on this subject of great concern to the Roosevelt Island community?