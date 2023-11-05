First Annual Roosevelt Island RISA Good Life Pickleball Tournament Held This Weekend At Sportspark Courts - 19 Teams Participated In Round Robin Play

Roosevelt Island Pickleball advocate and instructor Joyce Short shares these photos and reports:



Even Mother Nature could not quash the enthusiasm for Pickleball on Roosevelt Island! With a rain postponement that pushed Oktoberfest into November, 19 teams

Mixed Doubles First Place- Brett Seiden and Victoria Mayer 2nd Place- Griffon Brown and Lauren Labott Men’s Doubles- First Place- Brett Seiden and Jared Kessel 2nd Place- Justin Lipton and Griffon Brown Women’s Doubles- First Place- Jasmine Suarez and Lauren Labott 2nd Place- Victoria Mayer and Kelly Gilbert

The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Sportspark Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.

Here's more on Roosevelt Island Pickleball which opened in May 2023.