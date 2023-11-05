Sunday, November 5, 2023

First Annual Roosevelt Island RISA Good Life Pickleball Tournament Held This Weekend At Sportspark Courts - 19 Teams Participated In Round Robin Play

Roosevelt Island Pickleball advocate and instructor Joyce Short shares these photos and reports:

Even Mother Nature could not quash the enthusiasm for Pickleball on Roosevelt Island! With a rain postponement that pushed Oktoberfest into November, 19 teams 

from all around NYC squared off in RISA Good Life’s very first Pickleball Tournament on Roosevelt Island, on Saturday November 4th. 

Here are the results:

Mixed Doubles 

First Place- Brett Seiden and Victoria Mayer

2nd Place- Griffon Brown and Lauren Labott

Men’s Doubles-

First Place- Brett Seiden and Jared Kessel

2nd Place- Justin Lipton and Griffon Brown

Women’s Doubles-

First Place- Jasmine Suarez and Lauren Labott

2nd Place- Victoria Mayer and Kelly Gilbert

The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Sportspark Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.  

Here's more on Roosevelt Island Pickleball which opened in May 2023.

