First Annual Roosevelt Island RISA Good Life Pickleball Tournament Held This Weekend At Sportspark Courts - 19 Teams Participated In Round Robin Play
Roosevelt Island Pickleball advocate and instructor Joyce Short shares these photos and reports:
Even Mother Nature could not quash the enthusiasm for Pickleball on Roosevelt Island! With a rain postponement that pushed Oktoberfest into November, 19 teams
Mixed Doubles
First Place- Brett Seiden and Victoria Mayer
2nd Place- Griffon Brown and Lauren Labott
Men’s Doubles-
First Place- Brett Seiden and Jared Kessel
2nd Place- Justin Lipton and Griffon Brown
Women’s Doubles-
First Place- Jasmine Suarez and Lauren Labott
2nd Place- Victoria Mayer and Kelly Gilbert
The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Sportspark Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.
Here's more on Roosevelt Island Pickleball which opened in May 2023.
