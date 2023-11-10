Veterans Day 2023, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service And To Our Local Roosevelt Island Veterans Too
Today, November 10 is Veterans Day.
According to History.com:
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as "the Great War." Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11th became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars...This year, Roosevelt Island resident and US Army Veteran Stephen Delorenzo was honored
with his selection to the 2023 NY State Senate Veterans Hall Of Fame by Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger.
According to Ms Krueger:
Here's Mr Delorenzo's bio:
Raised in the Bronx in a loving family and the eldest of four siblings, Stephen Delorenzo proudly served as private in the United States Army. After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, where he was a champion wrestler, and then bouncing around doing a number of different jobs he realized weren’t leading anywhere, Stephen enlisted in the United States Army.
Stephen credits his service in the military with teaching him discipline, how to get the “job done” and, simply, growing up. He began his service at Fort Dix in New Jersey and then moved on to Fort Benning, Georgia for advanced infantry training. His home base was Fort Ord California, where he was a member of the second Battalion 31st Infantry Trolley Company. Stephen was also a member of the Headquarters Company and spent time in Alaska for winterized training, in Panama for jungle training and in the Mojave Desert for desert training. Stephen greatly values his military experience and the role it played in shaping his life.
After his time in the military, Stephen moved back to NYC, where he founded his own small moving and delivery business, which he continues to operate. He returned to wresting (and participated at least one national championship) and his lifelong love for dance, theater, and music. He is a proud alum of Ballet Hispanico and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, and has participated in dance and theater performances throughout his life. Stephen has made important contributions to our community through his professional and volunteer activities for decades. He has been delivering meals for NYC Citymeals on Wheels through DOROT for over 40 years, and was honored by NY1 as their “New Yorker of the Week” for his work bringing food, conversation, and social connection to countless homebound older New Yorkers. Stephen shared his passion for wresting with young people for decades as a volunteer coach at the Westside YMCA, which recognized him as a “Volunteer of the Year.” He also has been an active supporter of Theatre for the New City where he’s volunteered in many capacities.
Stephen lives on Roosevelt Island with his “amazing” wife, Farisha. Stephen is extremely honored to be recognized as a veteran.
All Veterans, past to present, we honor, salute and thank you. pic.twitter.com/zRby98fMEj— Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) November 10, 2023
President Biden believes we have a sacred obligation to our nation’s veterans and their families.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2023
Ahead of Veterans Day, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to support our veterans and fulfill this obligation. pic.twitter.com/NLho9ooH9G
In 2018 a standing room only ceremony was held on Veterans Day to thank
and honor
And some Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm Veterans Day Humor.
happy veterans day pic.twitter.com/2QQDotGyBO— no context curb your enthusiasm (@ProManimalUnity) November 11, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment