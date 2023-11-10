Veterans Day 2023, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service And To Our Local Roosevelt Island Veterans Too

Today, November 10 is Veterans Day.

This year, Roosevelt Island resident and US Army Veteran Stephen Delorenzo was honored

with his selection to the 2023 NY State Senate Veterans Hall Of Fame by Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger.

Here's Mr Delorenzo's bio:

Raised in the Bronx in a loving family and the eldest of four siblings, Stephen Delorenzo proudly served as private in the United States Army. After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, where he was a champion wrestler, and then bouncing around doing a number of different jobs he realized weren’t leading anywhere, Stephen enlisted in the United States Army.

Stephen credits his service in the military with teaching him discipline, how to get the “job done” and, simply, growing up. He began his service at Fort Dix in New Jersey and then moved on to Fort Benning, Georgia for advanced infantry training. His home base was Fort Ord California, where he was a member of the second Battalion 31st Infantry Trolley Company. Stephen was also a member of the Headquarters Company and spent time in Alaska for winterized training, in Panama for jungle training and in the Mojave Desert for desert training. Stephen greatly values his military experience and the role it played in shaping his life.

After his time in the military, Stephen moved back to NYC, where he founded his own small moving and delivery business, which he continues to operate. He returned to wresting (and participated at least one national championship) and his lifelong love for dance, theater, and music. He is a proud alum of Ballet Hispanico and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, and has participated in dance and theater performances throughout his life. Stephen has made important contributions to our community through his professional and volunteer activities for decades. He has been delivering meals for NYC Citymeals on Wheels through DOROT for over 40 years, and was honored by NY1 as their “New Yorker of the Week” for his work bringing food, conversation, and social connection to countless homebound older New Yorkers. Stephen shared his passion for wresting with young people for decades as a volunteer coach at the Westside YMCA, which recognized him as a “Volunteer of the Year.” He also has been an active supporter of Theatre for the New City where he’s volunteered in many capacities.

Stephen lives on Roosevelt Island with his “amazing” wife, Farisha. Stephen is extremely honored to be recognized as a veteran.