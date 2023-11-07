Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon Welcomes Harolyn Gomez To The Team Specializing In Permanent Makeup Services Including Lash Lift, Microblading, Microshading And Powder Brows

Harolyn Gomez specializes in providing Permanent Makeup Services including

Harolyn Gomez says:

Being able to make my clients feel beautiful and confident again is truly rewarding and makes me happy. I can't wait to be able to provide my services to the beautiful woman of Roosevelt Island and surrounding areas.

The Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon

is located at 523 Main Street.

At Fusion Salon We have created a warm and friendly family atmosphere where our aim is to always exceed your expectations and to ensure a safe and superb experience time and time again.

Fusion Salon hours are:

