RIOC Communications Policy Excludes Answering Local Roosevelt Island Media - Instead Places Propaganda Articles In Obscure Web Publications Praising RIOC President And Promoting His Personal Reputation, Does RIOC Pay For Placement?

On October 11, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors and President Shelton Haynes:

RIOC Directors & Shelton Haynes







During the September 14 RIOC Board Of Directors Public Session, I asked why RIOC does not answer questions from the local press about issues of community concern.





There was no response.





I am preparing an article for Roosevelt Islander Online on RIOC's communications policy and practices. Does the RIOC Board or Mr Haynes have any comment on the following.





Instead of answering questions from the local Roosevelt Island press, RIOC has placed articles in obscure web publications. A few recent examples include:



The Price Of Business (October 11, 2023) - "Under the leadership of CEO Shelton Haynes, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) is on a mission to transform Roosevelt Island into a vibrant cultural hub. With a strong commitment to fostering the arts and her solid creativity, RIOC is actively promoting cultural initiatives that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike...." Business Partner Magazine (July 26, 2023) " Shelton J. Haynes, the President and CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC), has emerged as a driving force behind the island’s resurgence. His commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has transformed RIOC’s work culture, ensuring that it reflects our diverse world. With a focus on fostering relationships and investing in the workforce, Haynes has set the stage for Roosevelt Island’s bright future...." Entrepreneur Partnership (July 5, 2023) - " For a small island in the East River, Roosevelt Island has an exceptional safety department, according to Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation CEO Shelton Haynes, with a community that is closer to the feel of a small town with a population of 12,000 in the middle of the greater metropolis of New York City. Retaining this feeling of community while still watching out for influences from the city at large can be a challenge. Still, it’s one that Haynes recognizes as coming directly from the Public Safety Department, which strikes a careful balance between care and caution on the island."... The Price Of Business (June 30 2023) - "Communities across the United States have taken a strong look at how to regain community trust due to recent tragedies in police work, as Shelton Haynes, CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, knows well. Leading a community that has such strong ties as Roosevelt Island can be a challenge on some days, but Haynes knows that those challenges are not coming from his Public Safety Department (PSD) officers. This is because the community policing approach that Haynes has developed works well to create strong ties within the island community...." Highlight Story (June 25, 2023) "Shelton Haynes Focuses On New Strategies For Roosevelt Island..."

Roosevelt Island: A Hidden Gem Nestled Between Queens & New York City At the Helm of the State Ran Agency is President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes









The seeming purpose of all these purported "news stories" are to praise Mr Haynes and attempt to enhance his personal reputation.





Has RIOC spent any funds on these or other "articles" promoting Mr Haynes and attempting to enhance his personal reputation? How much money has RIOC spent promoting Mr Haynes and attempting to enhance his personal reputation?





How much time, if any, does the RIOC Communications team spend writing these articles.





Why does RIOC place articles in digital publications which nobody on Roosevelt island or living in NYC read and not answer questions from Roosevelt Island press about local issues?







Please let me know if there will be a response.